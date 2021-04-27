Adani Ports waive handling charges on Covid-related equipment/cargo

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has decided to waive storage or handling charges for oxygen-related equipment, Covid- related cargo and vessel-related charges for ships exclusively carrying Covid-related equipment at its network of ports across India.

India’s biggest private port operator said it will also give priority berthing to ships carrying Covid- related equipment and cargo.

Both these initiatives will be in force for three months or till 26 July, the company said in a statement.

The move follows a similar decision by the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways for the 12 ports run by the central government.

APSEZ has always been committed and supportive of any measures taken by the government to deal with this epidemic, the company said.

In view of the requirement of oxygen and related equipment (medical grade oxygen, oxygen tanks, oxygen bottles, portable oxygen generators, oxygen concentrators, steel pipes for manufacturing oxygen cylinders etc), it has been decided to give priority berthing to vessel carrying Covid-related cargoes.

The port will not charge any storage or handling charges for these equipment, Covid-related cargo being handled in any mode of storage.

Besides, the port will not charge any vessel related charges for ship’s calling at APSEZ-run ports exclusively with Covid-related equipment.

The evacuation of the cargo will be given utmost priority.

Shipping lines and agencies have to make a declaration of the subject cargo while declaring the vessel.