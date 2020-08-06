Adani Power reports Q1 standalone net loss at ₹49 crore

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Adani Group's power arm, Adani Power Limited registered a standalone net loss of ₹49 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020 as compared to the net loss of ₹1,118 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.
Company's standalone revenues from operations for the quarter stood at ₹27 crore as against ₹32 crore in the same quarter last year.
APL stated that its total comprehensive loss after tax for the quarter widened to ₹705 crore as compared to a total comprehensive loss of ₹266 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Consolidated total revenue stood at ₹5,356 crore (₹8,015 crore).
APL informed that the average Plant Load Factor (PLF) achieved during the first quarter was 51 per cent, which was 78 per cent in corresponding period last year.
"The PLF is lower due to the decline in power demand following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown to combat Covid-19. Consolidated Units sold for the quarter are 12.7 billion units (BU), as compared to the first quarter of last fiscal sales volume of 16.5 BU," APL said in a statement.
Anil Sardana, MD, Adani Power, said, "As we continue to seize opportunities of value creation in a challenging market and a fast-changing competitive landscape, we are focusing on operational excellence and sustainability, while taking long term decisions to enhance our strategic capability and resource flexibility."
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Aegis Logistics at current levels. The stock jumped 5 ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...