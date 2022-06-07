Adani Wilmar launches premium SKUs of regional rice in West Bengal

Kolkata, June 7 Adani Wilmar Ltd has launched premium SKUs of regional rice in West Bengal on the occasion of World Food Safety Day. The newly purchased rice facility is situated in Burdwan, West Bengal and is running at full capacity catering to the demand for regional rice in the entire east zone.

The facility will help in catering to premium customer segments across rice and other value-added food businesses, said a press statement issued by the company.

The portfolio of regional rice range includes Fortune Premium Miniket and Banskathi rice which will be available in 5kg and 10 kg each. In the category for special occasions, Fortune Gobindo Bhog Rice, is a premium rice range and will be introduced to customers in the next two-to-three months. The premium range of rice for special occasions will be available in 1 kg, 5 kg and 10kg packs.

“With the addition of varieties such as Miniket and Banskathi, Adani Wilmar has emerged as the only national brand offering rice in regional variants which strengthens the leadership position of the company in the food FMCG category,” the release said.

The sales department will also focus on extensive promotions through creative and innovative ways to communicate the launch of the regional rice variants through its multiple point-of-sale materials.