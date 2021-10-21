Adidas ropes in Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador

Scripting a survival
Sportswear retailer Adidas has roped in Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador. This is part of the German sportswear brand's strategy to strengthen engagement with women shoppers.
With Padukone joining Adidas' roster of women athletes and partners around the globe, the brand said it will further strengthen its focus on "democratizing and diversifying sport for women through inspiring personalities".
"As a global youth icon and someone who champions mental well-being and personal betterment, Deepika fits in beautifully with the brand’s ambition of creating positive change through sports and movement. We are thrilled to have Deepika join the adidas family and together we hope to inspire more women to see and realize their possibilities,” said Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand Adidas, India.
The brand's current roster of female brand ambassadors include Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, among other women athletes.
