Aditya Birla Capital Q1 net profit up 52%

Aditya Birla Capital reported a 52.2 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal at ₹302.03 compared with ₹198.38 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, on a sequential basis, its profit declined by 19.5 per cent from ₹375.15 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2021.

“Strong growth across businesses is leading to highest ever consolidated profit for first quarter, despite a Covid-hit quarter,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Revenue

Total revenue from operations increased by 6.6 per cent to ₹4,298.99 crore in the quarter-ended June 30, 2021 from ₹4,034.09 crore a year ago.

“The company’s focus in building scale, growing its retail base and delivering consistent profitability has yielded results. The retail strategy has led to the active customer base growing to about 2.5 crore, a 30 per cent year-on-year growth,” it said.

The overall assets under management across asset management, life and health insurance businesses grew by 26 per cent on a year-on-year basis to ₹3.43 lakh crore as on June 30, 2021.