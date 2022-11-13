ADP Inc, a leading provider of Human Resources Management Software and Services, reached the milestone of surpassing one million customers globally.

Established in 1949, ADP Inc stands as an unparalleled global leader in Human Capital Management (HCM) with revenues of $16.5 billion in FY2022 and a workforce of 60,000 employees. Its clients include over 80 per cent of the Fortune 500 companies.

ADP Inc said in a statement, “As the market leaders in HCM, ADP enjoys the same satisfaction quotient with its employees and clients alike. Today, the company boasts payroll, global HCM and outsourcing services in more than 140 countries, and across several industry verticals in the likes of information technology, hospitality, manufacturing and logistics, education, retail, financial services, healthcare and pharma among other high-growth verticals.”

‘Matter of immense pride’

Staffs of ADP Inc’s Hyderabad and Pune offices celebrated the success of the organisation.

Vijay Vemulapalli, General Manager and Managing Director, ADP India, said in a statement, “Crossing the milestone of proving our proprietary solutions to over one million organisations across geographies and industries is a matter of immense pride for ADP India and ADPeers.”

Vemulapalli added, “It reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and technological evolution as we grow to win as one. This is also a phenomenal opportunity to look back on our journey and treasure everything that inspires us and re-establishes our faith in the business to be invariably innovative.”

Vipul Singh, Divisional Vice President and Head of HR, ADP Inc, said in a statement, “This splendid milestone of crossing a million customers is a symbol of resilience and unrelenting growth for ADP. It continues to be a rewarding adventure for the leadership and associates at ADP alike.”

Singh added, “When you are tied to the rich values of solidarity, you only win. Through our innovative solutions backed by best-in-class technology and competent ADP experts, we are confident in breezing past more such milestones in the future.”