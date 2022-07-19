Aequs, Hindalco enter strategic alliance in commercial aerospace sector

Aequs Pvt Ltd, an aerospace components maker, and Hindalco Industries Ltd, an integrated aluminium products company, announced a strategic alliance for long-term collaboration and joint business development in the commercial aerospace sector.

The partnership leverages the capabilities, market presence, and industry knowledge of the respective parties for the development, manufacture and qualification of extrusions required for commercial aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other Aequs customers.

“This strategic alliance marks a breakthrough for the Indian aerospace sector by further integrating the entire value chain to deliver 100 per cent in-country value add. It creates strategic value for our customers by enhancing manufacturing sustainability and reliability in the country,” said Aravind Melligeri, Chairman and CEO, Aequs.

With the introduction of aluminium extrusions to its portfolio in partnership with Hindalco, Aequs aims to strengthen the one-stop solution strategy with a fully localized aerospace supply chain that is sustainable and eco-friendly.

Aequs operates the largest aero machining facility in India with over one million machining hours delivered annually from the Belagavi Aerospace Cluster. The campus also houses co-located capabilities for end-to-end manufacturing from forgings to surface treatment and complex aerostructure assemblies.

Hindalco is one of the leading players in the extrusions industry in India with a presence across the aluminium value chain – from bauxite mining to extrusions. It operates three extrusion plants in the country at Renukoot, Alupuram and Kuppam; and specialises in a wide range of alloys, including hard alloys and special alloys for the aerospace sectors.