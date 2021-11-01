Companies

Affine to hire 200 engineers for Hyderabad facility

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 01, 2021

Is planning to ramp it up to 350-400 by the end of CY 2022

AI and data engineering solutions company Affine has said it will hire 200 engineers for its new Hyderabad facility by the end of FY22.

“We are planning to ramp it up to 350 to 400 by the end of the calendar year 2022,” an Affine spokesperson said.

“We are planning to entering the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) market over the next six months,” he added.

With a global team of over 500 analytics professionals, Affine covers end-to-end capabilities spanning modern data engineering to core AI and scalable cloud deployment across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Published on November 01, 2021

