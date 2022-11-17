Goodfellows, senior companionship start-up, has raised a fresh round of seed capital from Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group. This development comes after Ratan Tata invested in the company earlier this year.

Shradha Sharma, founder of a digital publication also participated in this round. The investment will be used to strengthen the company’s Mumbai operations, meeting the influx of inquiries for senior companionship from all parts of the country, and expanding services to new cities like Pune, Kolkata and Bangalore. Goodfellows will also test its corporate offerings with its first corporate contract.

Expressing his desire to be an active investor in Goodfellows, Niranjan Hiranandani said, “Goodfellows has understood the problem, looked for a solution, and worked out a concept around it. This is what makes it wonderful and unique. It is a concept needed in today’s world.” Hiranandani and Sharma will be part of the company’s advisory board.

Commenting on the investments, Shantanu Naidu, Founder of Goodfellows, said, “Such investors that have a personal interest in creating true impact and supporting social entrepreneurship in the country give us the strength to continue with full faith in helping the country’s elderly combat this social problem.”

Goodfellows was launched in September 2022, with a token investment from Ratan N Tata. Shantanu continues to be the general manager in the office of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.