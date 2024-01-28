AG&P Pratham, a player in the city gas distribution (CGD) space, plans to provide about 10,000 PNG (piped natural gas) connections in Tamil Nadu by the end of March 2024.

This is part of the company’s participation in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s (PNGRB) National PNG Drive by pledging an ambitious target of installing 53,136 new PNG connections across five states it operates in India within the next two months.

The company kick-started the participation with the unveiling of the inaugural PNG connection in Kancheepuram by Anil Kumar Jain, Chairperson of PNGRB on January 28. Jain also commenced the operations of the LCNG station at Semmencherry, Kancheepuram.

AG&P Pratham has launched exclusive schemes and benefits for its new users under this drive to boost PNG adoption.

“We have launched a very attractive scheme on this occasion. This includes a waiver of registration of ₹354 and a security deposit of ₹6000. AG&P is also offering free gas for one month to customers who start consuming gas by March 31, 2024. With these scheme elements, PNG will be more affordable than LPG,” Abhilesh Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of AG&P Pratham, said.

He also said that the company would focus on women empowerment and ensure that more than 50% of the workforce involved in Direct Marketing are women.”

Anil Kumar Jain, Chairperson of PNGRB, said Tamil Nadu has been paving the way for green fuel adoption. Tamil Nadu’s unique landscape that is equipped with coastal regions, industrial clusters, and defence that provide greater potential for green fuel adoption. Post this national PNG drive campaign, we intend to launch, a CNG drive to make this transition faster.

“How LPG ushered in the next phase of change and was seen as a better choice among consumers when compared to wood as a fuel, today the same consumer has PNG as an alternative to LPG,” he added.

AG&Pratham commenced its operations in Kancheepuram in 2021 and currently has a network of 31 CNG stations that serve buses, cars, autorickshaws, light and high commercial vehicles. The company has received an overall domestic registration of 30,813 households. Currently, it is serving seven major industrial customers, while close to 170 Industrial & Commercial customers have shown interest in switching to piped natural gas, it said.

AG&P Pratham’s network comprises 3,87,938 PNG connections across five states.