Air Works expands line maintenance network to Dubai as it enters into partnership with Mach Technik

New Delhi, May 26

India’s largest independent MRO and aviation services & solutions provider, Air Works, has entered into a long-term services agreement with UAE-based Mach Technik Aircraft Maintenance to provide International Line Maintenance services at the Dubai International Airport.

The development marks the maiden expansion of Air Works’ International Line Maintenance business to foreign shores.

Founded in 2019, Mach Technik Aircraft Maintenance possesses a qualified and experienced team of Line Maintenance professionals.

Biggest provider

With a pan-India presence across 19 international airports, Air Works Group is already the biggest provider of Transit or Line Maintenance services to foreign carriers (both passenger aircraft and cargo freighters) operating into India.

The company holds certifications from Civil Aviation Authorities of over 25 countries to maintain both narrow body and wide body aircraft at leading airports in the country, it said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, Air Works will extend its quality system to induct Mach Technik’s certifying staff within its Quality Assurance (QA) System.