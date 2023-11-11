Airbnb’s business in Asia-Pacific has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels and overall nights booked on its India platform have grown by nearly 23 per cent in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to corresponding quarter last year, Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said.

“If were to just compare with pre pandemic levels across APAC, business is above pre pandemic levels, and it’s growing in a very healthy way,” Amanpreet added.

Also read: IHCL plans to open 45 new properties by FY26: MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal

Airbnb’s nights and experiences booked grew nearly 27 per cent month-on-month in Q3 of 2023.

For Indian travellers, most popular outbound destinations based on nights booked data in India this year with the same period last year are the UK, US, Canada, UAE, France, Italy, Germany, Indonesia and Thailand.

“North America and Western Europe have long been popular outbound destinations for travelers from India, and are increasingly more popular with affluent consumers, Gen Z and Millennials who don’t mind the long haul travel,” Bajaj said.

Most popular destinations for domestic travel amongst Indian guests have been Goa, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi and Hyderabad.

The company has unveiled ‘Guest Favorites’ feature to identify customers’ favorite homes and tweaked ratings page.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit