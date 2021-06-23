Airtel appoints Amrita Padda as Chief People Officer

Building equity using the integrity screen
Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Wednesday said it has appointed Amrita Padda as Chief People Officer with effect from October 1, and she will report to Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
In her new role, Padda will be responsible for Airtel’s People Strategy as the company transforms into a digital services provider of choice, Airtel said in a statement.
She takes over from Samit Deb, who has decided to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities outside of Airtel, it said. “I would like to thank Samit for his contribution to Airtel and strengthening our people practices. On behalf of everyone at Airtel, I wish him the very best in all his future endeavours,” Vittal said.
Padda has work experience of over two decades with Hindustan Unilever, where she has handled the entire spectrum of Human Resources roles.
Most recently, she was the Chief People Officer for Unilever Marketplace, their newly set up global business unit to transform Distributive Trade. In the past, she has also led Human Resources for Unilever Philippines and for their Global Procurement function.
She has strong expertise in leading Human Resources transformation projects globally and has been a pioneer of new initiatives at Unilever, the statement said.
“Our people and culture of empowerment are our biggest strengths that enable us to deliver world-class experiences to our customers. I am confident that Amrita will add immense value to Airtel’s exciting journey, help build new capabilities and ensure the company continues to be a magnet for top talent from across the world,” Vittal added.
