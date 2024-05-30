Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has appointed Sharat Sinha as the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Business, effective June 3, 2024, who will be reporting to Gopal Vittal, CEO and Managing Director, Airtel.

He will also be a part of the Airtel Management Board, the company said in a statement.

Sinha joins Airtel Business from Checkpoint Software Technologies, where he served as President of Asia Pacific. He is a seasoned technology professional, and has also worked with Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, and VM Ware, Ericsson and VSNL in various leadership roles.

“I am confident that Sharat’s broad global experience in product management and business leadership across many of the world’s leading technology companies will provide tremendous fire power to Airtel’s ambitions in rapidly growing our portfolio across connectivity and adjacencies,” Vittal said.

Airtel Business is the business-to-business arm of Bharti Airtel, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services such as data connectivity, voice and messaging, conferencing, cloud, data centre, security, Internet of things, enterprise mobility and many more.