Airtel launches video conferencing app BlueJeans to compete with JioMeet, Zoom

Just two weeks after its archrival Reliance Jio launched JioMeet, Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday, has launched ‘Airtel BlueJeans’ video conferencing service for enterprise customers, in partnership with US-based telecom giant Verizon.

Apart from JioMeet and Zoom, BlueJeans will also compete with the likes of Google Hangouts and Microsoft Teams.

The technology will be fully integrated with Airtel’s network, including its data centres, to ensure that customers are offered a state-of-the-art, reliable and secure customer experience, the company said, adding that Airtel BlueJeans will offer an integrated audio solution, giving its customers convenient dial-in options to join the meetings.

The platform will be offered for free for the first three months to its customers and then have nominal charges beyond that, said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, at the virtual media briefing.

“The best part about BlueJeans is that it is secure and safe, and take cares of customers’ privacy. The data is hosted in India. The large, medium and small enterprises will be able to use it without any worry, and we will be offering prices accordingly to these enterprises...pricing will be segmented in three categories,” he said.

BlueJeans’ enterprise-level security features include meeting lock, secure transmission and storage, randomised meeting IDs, participant passcodes, fraud detection, and a variety of authentication options. It will be available on both Android and iOS and desktop, too.

The platform uses open, proven standards for security as well as the WebRTC and HTML5 standards for browser-based access, enabling users to participate in meetings and events without requiring software downloads, a key requirement in some secure environments, said Vittal .

The agreement initially covers BlueJeans Meetings, Events, Rooms and the Gateway for Microsoft Teams, he said.

“Airtel BlueJeans is a highly differentiated video conferencing solution that sets the benchmark with its high levels of security and ease of use. We look forward to building a deep partnership with Verizon to serve the needs of emerging digital India,” said Vittal.

Airtel currently has 2,500 large enterprises, 10-lakh SMEs and startups as its customers.

“Companies of all sizes around the world have seen the requirement for reliable, high-quality video conferencing services and require trusted partners to ensure the highest level of security,” said Hans Vestberg, Chief Executive Officer, Verizon, adding that together with Airtel, the company will provide world-class communication solutions to organisations during this work-from-home era, and beyond.

He added that BlueJeans will play a significant role and this partnership with Airtel will evolve in future with offers for each category of customers, whether it is big/small enterprises or home/individual customers.