Epigral Ltd, an integrated player in the chemical industry, announced the successful commissioning of an additional 45,000 TPA (Tonnes Per Annum) capacity of CPVC (Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride) resin plant at its Dahej facility in Gujarat, Wednesday.

With this expansion, Epigral’s total CPVC resin capacity reaches 75,000 TPA, positioning it as the largest CPVC resin facility in the world at a single location, stated an official release. In addition to the CPVC resin capacity expansion, Epigral is also venturing into CPVC compound production, with a projected capacity of 35,000 TPA. The project is under progress and is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of the financial year 2025.

CPVC resin and compound are integral components in the manufacturing of CPVC pipes and fittings, renowned for their high heat and chemical resistance properties, thus making them suitable for both domestic and industrial applications. India’s CPVC demand is approximately 2,50,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) and is still developing, with an annual growth expected to range between 10 per cent and 13 per cent.

Maulik Patel, CMD of Epigral, stated, “I am thrilled to announce the successful commissioning of our 45,000 TPA CPVC Resin plant, which increases our total capacity to 75,000 TPA thus establishing it as the world’s largest single-location CPVC resin facility. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our project team for their exceptional dedication in meeting the project timelines and staying within the estimated capex limit.”

“With the commissioning of the CPVC resin plant, we are advancing towards our goal of becoming a multi-product company, geared up to enhance revenue contribution from the Derivatives & Speciality Chemical segment. Additionally, this milestone highlights the strength of our fully integrated complex, as part of the raw material, Chlorine, for CPVC resin will be available within the plant itself,” he added.