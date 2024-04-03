Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, an arm of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Aurigene.AI, an AI and ML-assisted platform for accelerating drug discovery projects from hit identification to candidate nomination.

Aurigene.AI combines advanced physics-based simulation, generative and predictive AI models, and CADD (Computer-Aided Drug Design) in one platform, allowing users to pick the appropriate algorithms for a given application.

The modular platform also consists of a meticulously curated database of 180 million compounds and 1.6 million validated bioassay data points. This database is ever-expanding and serves as training data for the platform.

“We are committed to continually advancing our service experience and providing innovative end-to-end solutions to our global partners. Aurigene.AI is an important addition to our small molecule discovery offering and represents a data-driven approach to novel therapeutic development,’’ Akhil Ravi, CEO, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services said in a release.

Aurigene.AI is hosted on Google Cloud, which offers a scalable infrastructure for handling large datasets and efficient computation while safeguarding client data confidentiality.

Integrating AI and ML-based solutions with Aurigene’s core capabilities in chemical design, synthesis, and assessment in bioassays will facilitate faster development of novel therapeutics. Discovery scientists at Aurigene have validated the platform using a case study and demonstrated that the application of Aurigene.AI reduced the cycle time from chemical design to synthesis and testing by 35 pc, the release added.

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services is a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO).