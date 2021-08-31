Airtel may gain market share, accelerate industry consolidation

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Given its robust balance sheet and superior network, Bharti Airtel has an opportunity to gain market share. Its recent capital raise may also lead to a plausible scenario of Vodafone-Idea’s exit, various analysts’ reports said on Tuesday.
Airtel on Sunday announced equity capital raising of up to ₹21,000 crore through a Rights Issue.
Also see: Airtel intends to roll out 5G network in key cities at the earliest: Sunil Mittal
“In our view, Bharti’s staggered equity capital raise may also create adequate headroom to prepare for a scenario of plausible exit of Vodafone-Idea in the medium term. Bharti may be required to enhance its network capacity to accommodate any potential surge in subscribers, which may occur if the market moves towards a duopoly structure with two private players,” said Tarun Lakhotia and Hemang Khanna of Kotak Institutional Equities, in a report.
They added that Airtel may also look to raise entry-level prepaid tariffs to ₹99 in the near term, from ₹79 currently and ₹49 prior to recent changes. The company recently initiated steps, albeit in a limited way, to move towards its target average revenue per user (ARPU) of ₹200 by the end of this financial year (FY22).
Sunil Mittal, Chairman, Airtel, in an investor call on Monday emphasised the need to raise ARPUs to ₹200 per month by the end of FY22, and to ₹300 in the medium term.
According to the analysts, the company’s management adequately addressed key investor concerns during the call on Monday. Airtel clarified that capital raising is for debt reduction and capacity creation such as 5G, fibre back-haul and data centres; the promoter entity is not looking to sell shares in the near future; and investments in Indus Towers is not on the agenda for the fund-raise.
“At this juncture, we believe the odds of further industry consolidation are high. Given its strong balance sheet and superior network, Bharti has an opportunity to gain market share. So far, its (Airtel) execution has been strong, but Reliance Jioseems to be upping the ante with the launch of a low-cost handset in collaboration with Google. Even so, we expect Bharti to offer sufficient value proposition to customers to sustain market share,” said analysts at Edelweiss Securities.
According to Kunal Vora of BNP Paribas, Airtel does not see a need to acquire additional spectrum other than 5G spectrum and thus its competitor’s assets (such as spectrum or equipment) might not hold much value even if the opportunity arises to acquire them.
“Exploring scenarios in light of Vodafone-Idea’s position, we believe Airtel is well positioned to grow revenue faster than the Indian telecom industry, which is poised for strong growth from FY21 to FY24,” he said.
According to Sanjesh Jain of ICICI Securities, Airtel believes digital investment have been slow but businessessuch as Wynk and Airtel IQ have shaped up well. The company’s restructuring plan will put all digital assets in the parent entity, and it has committed separate digital revenue disclosure in the future.
“Bharti does not want to divest stakes only in digital entities, and any strategic investment will have exposure to all businesses, which we believe could lead to value maximisation for shareholders,” Jain added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...