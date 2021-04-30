Companies

Ajanta Pharma Q4 net profit up 23 per cent at ₹159 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 30, 2021

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Friday reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹159 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹129 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹757 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹682 crore in the year ago period, it added.

For the fiscal year ended March 2021, the net profit of the company was at ₹654 crore compared to ₹468 crore in the previous financial year, the filing said.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹2,890 crore for 2020-21. It was ₹2,588 crore for the previous financial year, it added.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma closed at ₹1,834 per scrip on BSE, down 2.97 per cent from its previous close.

Published on April 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Quarterly Results
Ajanta Pharma Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.