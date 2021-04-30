Ajanta Pharma Q4 net profit up 23 per cent at ₹159 cr

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Friday reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹159 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on account of robust sales.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹129 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹757 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹682 crore in the year ago period, it added.
For the fiscal year ended March 2021, the net profit of the company was at ₹654 crore compared to ₹468 crore in the previous financial year, the filing said.
Revenue from operations came in at ₹2,890 crore for 2020-21. It was ₹2,588 crore for the previous financial year, it added.
Shares of Ajanta Pharma closed at ₹1,834 per scrip on BSE, down 2.97 per cent from its previous close.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...