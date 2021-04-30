Ajanta Pharma Q4 net profit up 23 per cent at ₹159 cr

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Friday reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹159 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹129 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹757 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹682 crore in the year ago period, it added.

For the fiscal year ended March 2021, the net profit of the company was at ₹654 crore compared to ₹468 crore in the previous financial year, the filing said.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹2,890 crore for 2020-21. It was ₹2,588 crore for the previous financial year, it added.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma closed at ₹1,834 per scrip on BSE, down 2.97 per cent from its previous close.