All promoter group shares pledged with lenders released: HFCL

HFCL Ltd has informed the stock exchanges that all promoter group shares pledged with lenders have been released.

“An aggregate of 6,03,87,187 equity shares, being 100 per cent of the total pledged shares out of the Promoters’ shareholding in the paid-up equity shares capital of HFCL, have been released, which were pledged in favour of various lenders, as a collateral security for the credit facilities availed by HFCL. No equity share held by any of the Promoters in HFCL is pledged as on date of this announcement,” HFCL Ltd said.