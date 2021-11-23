Alserv expands to Bengaluru and Mysuru

Alserv, a non-real estate based assisted living service provider for seniors, announced its foray into Bengaluru and Mysuru. The launch comes close on the heels of the Chennai-based company’s expansion into Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Coimbatore markets.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Jagadish Ramamoorthy, Co-founder & Director, Alserv said that the expansion is part of the start-up’s plan to cover the entire Southern region.

“Bengaluru is an upcoming location for senior living, more than 350 homes are being built in retirement communities around Bengaluru and Mysuru. Our understanding is that elders prefer to live at home, in the heart of the city where they can enjoy the city’s weather, parks and lifestyle better, and have access to better healthcare facilities and entertainment options. With Alserv, elders can avail everything at home, at a more affordable cost,” Ramamoorthy said.

Alserv provides at-home services for senior citizens under five categories: Food and Catering, Housekeeping and maintenance, Healthcare and Medical, Safety and Security and Concierge services.

Currently, Alserv caters to around 600 active families in Chennai and over 100 families in other cities. It aims to serveover 1,000 families in Bengaluru and Mysuru in the next six months. Alserv will also foray into Hyderabad shortly.

“More than 50 per cent of all the retirement communities in India are based in the south, primarily focussed in Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. So, it is only logical that we have our presence in all of these places,” Ramamoorthy added.