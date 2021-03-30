Alstom wins €220-million contract to manufacture 234 metro cars for Mumbai Metro Lines 4, 4A

French mobility company Alstom has been awarded a €220-million (₹1,854 crore) contract by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to design, manufacture, supply, test and commission 234 metro cars, including personnel training for Mumbai Metro Line 4 and the extension corridor (Wadala-Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh).

These new products have been added to Alstom’s portfolio as part of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation (BT) on January 29, 2021. The combined portfolio of products, signalling, engineering and services allows a significantly increased offering for customers across India and the Asia Pacific Region, the company said.

“These are exciting times, and this first order, following our merger with Bombardier Transportation demonstrates our continued commitment towards partnering in the country’s Make-in-India mission. We are glad to have been awarded this prestigious project by MMRDA and look forward to commencing work on this. Alstom is proud to play a part in strengthening the country’s infrastructure and providing world-class mobility solutions to the commercial capital of India,” said Ling Fang, Region President, Alstom Asia Pacific, in a statement.

The Line is a 35.3-kilometre-long elevated corridor with 32 stations. It will provide interconnectivity among the existing Eastern Express Roadway, Mono Rail, the ongoing Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar - Mandale), and the proposed Metro Line 5 (Thane - Kalyan), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar - Vikhroli). Mumbai Metro Line 4 & 4A is expected to reduce the current travel time by 50-75 per cent, depending on road conditions.

Alstom has delivered metro trains for Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kochi and is currently executing the Mumbai Metro Line 3 project.

Alstom currently employs nearly 8,000 people in India and has six industrial sites across the country — Bihar (Madhepura), Andhra Pradesh (SriCity), Tamil Nadu (Coimbatore), Gujarat (Savli & Maneja) and West Bengal (Kolkata).

With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the new group’s combined revenue amounted to €15.7 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2020. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs 75,000 people.