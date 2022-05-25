Alternative investment platform Grip launches start-up equity investment

Alternative investment platform Grip has announced the launch of a start-up equity investment product in collaboration with SEBI registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). With this, Grip will be enabling access to curated deals for individual investors, which will allow them to invest alongside venture capital funds and strategic investors in start-ups.

The company aims to provide its investor community with access to opportunities in the start-up ecosystem with an investment as low as ₹2 lakh. The platform will provide the necessary detailed information on the start-ups such as company profile and performance, timelines, key investment highlights and risks, etc.

Based on this, users can make an informed decision. However, the platform does not provide any advice in relation to the listed opportunities, it said. Grip has an investor community of over 2,50,000 people and partnerships with more than 80 companies.

Generating attractive returns

Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Grip, said, “We can successfully play the role of a discovery and technology platform for such opportunities for individual investors that could generate attractive returns. At the same time, we can closely monitor the listed opportunities on a month-on-month basis and evaluate their performance and help them connect with AIFs to raise their required capital.”

The opportunities on the Grip platform will have to meet certain criteria. The funding round will be led by a reputed venture capital fund or strategic investor, who will carry out diligence and agree on a valuation. Grip’s users will participate along with such an investor. The fund-raise is executed through a SEBI registered AIF.

Vivek Gulati, Co-Founder, and COO, Grip said, “We are happy to partner with SEBI registered AIFs which help high performing companies in raising capital and provide our users access to unique opportunities to participate in such companies’ growth plans. Continuing to ride on last year’s momentum, the start-up ecosystem mopped up record-breaking funding deals in the first quarter. We hope to provide our retail investor community to be a part of this growing ecosystem with our new product.”

The first opportunity made available through the platform was food robotics company Mukunda Foods, which recently raised funds from Zomato.