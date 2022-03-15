hamburger

Companies

Amazon accuses Future, Reliance of 'fraud' in newspaper ads

Reuters | Updated on: Mar 15, 2022
A scooter outside a Reliance Smart Bazaar retail store, which was previously a Future Retail Big Bazaar outlet in Mumbai

A scooter outside a Reliance Smart Bazaar retail store, which was previously a Future Retail Big Bazaar outlet in Mumbai

Amazon has been contesting the planned $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to Reliance; the case is currently before the Supreme Court

Amazon.com on Tuesday took out ads in Indian newspapers that accuse Future Retail and Reliance of "fraud" after Reliance took over many of Future's stores.

Amazon has been contesting the planned $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to Reliance and the case is currently before the Supreme Court.

In ads headed "PUBLIC NOTICE" in leading newspapers, Amazon said, "These actions have been done in a clandestine manner by playing a fraud on the constitutional courts in India."

Future and Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Published on March 15, 2022
Amazon.in
Future Group

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you