Amazon accuses Future, Reliance of 'fraud' in newspaper ads

Amazon.com on Tuesday took out ads in Indian newspapers that accuse Future Retail and Reliance of "fraud" after Reliance took over many of Future's stores.
Amazon has been contesting the planned $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to Reliance and the case is currently before the Supreme Court.
In ads headed "PUBLIC NOTICE" in leading newspapers, Amazon said, "These actions have been done in a clandestine manner by playing a fraud on the constitutional courts in India."
Future and Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Published on
March 15, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.