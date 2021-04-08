‘Amazon has driven MSME exports worth $3 b, created a million jobs in India’

Amazon India on Thursday announced that it has digitised 2.5 million MSMEs, enabled cumulative exports worth $3 billion and helped create nearly 1 million jobs in India till date.

Last year at the inaugural Smbhav Summit, Amazon had announced an investment of $1 billion to digitally enable 10 million MSMEs, enable e-commerce exports worth $10 billion and create 1 million additional jobs in India between 2020 and 2025. The company is on track to fulfil these commitments.

Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head of Amazon India, said, “As we continue to work with small and medium businesses in our ecosystem, we remain committed to bringing new tools, technology and innovation that will unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian businesses, boost exports from the country, help create jobs at scale and contribute to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The company claimed that more than 2.5 million MSMEs work with Amazon in India including sellers, artisans & weavers, delivery & logistics service partners etc. Since January 2020, nearly 250,000 new sellers have joined Amazon.in. Amazon has brought the benefits of e-commerce to neighbourhood stores with a new program called ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ in April 2020

e-commerce exports

The firm claimed that Amazon Global Selling has over 70,000 exporters in the programme who have cumulatively crossed $3 billion in exports. There is a strong demand from global customers for a range of ‘Made in India’ products, including STEM toys, jewellery, bed linen, healthcare products, tea, leather products and others. With this programme, Indian exporters can list their products on 17 international marketplaces/ websites of Amazon, get access to 150 million paid Prime members and over 300 million customers in 200 countries and territories across the world.

In a challenging year where saving livelihoods and creating new jobs was a top priority, Amazon helped create nearly 300,000 direct and indirect jobs across industries including information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing, Amazon India stated. In total, Amazon has helped create over a million direct and indirect jobs in India since 2013, it added.