Amazon India and Future Retail sign deal to utilise infrastructure

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 06, 2020 Published on January 06, 2020

Amazon India will become the authorized online sales channel for FRL stores and FRL will ensure the participation of relevant FRL stores on the Amazon India marketplace

Future Retail Limited (FRL) and Amazon India have signed an agreement under which Amazon India will leverage FRL's existing infrastructure, product knowledge and brand portfolio across its retail network.

Amazon India will become the authorized online sales channel for FRL stores and FRL will ensure the participation of relevant FRL stores on the Amazon India marketplace, and its programs.

This means that Amazon India will be able to leverage Big Bazaar's parent company FRL's existing store-infrastructure at its retail outlets for facilitating packaging and pickup of products ordered online. FRL will list all its grocery, fashion, FMCG and homeware products  on Amazon India.

Also read: Amazon to acquire 49% stake in Future Coupons

Kishore Biyani, Chairman & Managing Director, Future Retail Limited. “This arrangement will allow us to build upon each other’s strengths in the physical and digital space so that customers benefit from the best services, products, assortment and price.”

Kishore Biryani-owned FRL and Amazon India have already launched this service across 22 stores and the results have been encouraging, wider scale up is already underway.

FRL will soon list stores like Big Bazaar, and Foodhall in  more cites on the Amazon India marketplace.

This agreement opens doors for both the companies to collaborate for sales, operational efficiencies, collaborating on technical excellence, in relation to online sales.

