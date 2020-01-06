Amazon India and Future Retail sign deal to utilise infrastructure

Sony WI-1000XM2 Review: Noise cancellation on top of excellent sound
Back in September at the Berlin IFA tech show, Sony had unveiled a relative of its very popular WH-1000XM3 ...
Future Retail Limited (FRL) and Amazon India have signed an agreement under which Amazon India will leverage FRL's existing infrastructure, product knowledge and brand portfolio across its retail network.
Amazon India will become the authorized online sales channel for FRL stores and FRL will ensure the participation of relevant FRL stores on the Amazon India marketplace, and its programs.
This means that Amazon India will be able to leverage Big Bazaar's parent company FRL's existing store-infrastructure at its retail outlets for facilitating packaging and pickup of products ordered online. FRL will list all its grocery, fashion, FMCG and homeware products on Amazon India.
Kishore Biyani, Chairman & Managing Director, Future Retail Limited. “This arrangement will allow us to build upon each other’s strengths in the physical and digital space so that customers benefit from the best services, products, assortment and price.”
Kishore Biryani-owned FRL and Amazon India have already launched this service across 22 stores and the results have been encouraging, wider scale up is already underway.
FRL will soon list stores like Big Bazaar, and Foodhall in more cites on the Amazon India marketplace.
This agreement opens doors for both the companies to collaborate for sales, operational efficiencies, collaborating on technical excellence, in relation to online sales.
