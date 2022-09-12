Amazon India to waive 50% fee for new sellers in festival season

Amazon.com Inc's Indian marketplace said on Monday it will halve the fee for new sellers on its platform as the e-commerce giant gears up for festival season in one of its key markets.
All new sellers registering on Amazon.in between August 28 and October 26, and launching within 90 days can avail a 50 per cent waiver on the amount they pay to sell their products through the website, Amazon.in said in a statement.
Published on
September 12, 2022
