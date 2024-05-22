Ambuja Cements, part of diversified Adani Group, has commissioned a modern bulk cement vessel unloader at Karanja Port. The installation will enable swift movement of cement from Sanghipuram plant to Mumbai in an environment friendly manner at the most economical cost.

The installation of the bulk cement vessel unloader marks a significant step towards facilitating the direct dispatch of Ambuja Cements product, produced at the modern Sanghipuram plant, said the company.

The utilisation of the new unloader will greatly enhance the capacity utilisation of the Sanghipuram plant, bringing it closer to achieving profitability. The development is part of the company’s commitment to optimise operational efficiency, reduce logistics challenges and provide customers with a seamless supply chain.

Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, Adani Group said the investment in bulk cement vessel unloader aligns with the company’s strategic vision to streamline operations and offer direct dispatch of quality cement at reduced lead distance time to meet demand in Mumbai which is witnessing a significant infrastructural development.