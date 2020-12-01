Amit Sinha joins Mahindra Group as President, Group Strategy

Mahindra Group today announced the appointment of Amit Sinha as President, Group Strategy. Sinha will work closely with the Group businesses to help drive growth and returns.

He will report to Anish Shah, Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO, Mahindra Group, and will be part of the Group Corporate Office Leadership Team.

“Conscientious strategy, combined with long-term financial discipline, are the key contributors to sustainable business growth and noteworthy shareholder value. Amit’s wealth of experience in India and globally will help us bring about the desired transformation and success to the Group,” Shah said.

Also read: At ₹162 cr, M&M’s Q2 net more than doubles sequentially

Sinha was a Senior Partner and Director with Bain & Company. Over 18 years at Bain, he managed large-scale, multi-country strategy, organisation and performance improvement projects. He also led numerous commercial due diligences and full potential portfolio strategy projects (post buyout) for leading private equity funds across the US, and India. Sinha started his career with Tata Motors and worked with IGate Patni (now Capgemini) in technology leadership roles in India, Singapore and the US.

“Mahindra Group is at the cusp of a strategic transformation and I am thrilled to join the Group at this point. I am honoured to be trusted with this responsibility to help businesses live by our Rise philosophy through cutting-edge strategy,” Sinha said on his new appointment.

He holds dual MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, specialising in Finance and Strategy, where he was a Palmer scholar and received the Siebel Scholarship. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical and Electronics) degree from the Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi.