Ampere Electric launches e-scooter Magnus EX at Rs 68,999

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Ampere Electric on Friday expanded its Magnus e-scooter range with the addition of Magnus EX with a host of improved and innovative features, priced at Rs 68,999 (ex-showroom Pune).
With additional state government incentives, the overall price of the new offering will reduce further making it lucrative for the electric vehicle buyers amid the festive season, the company said.
Ampere said the vehicle offers best-in-class comfort and functionally superior performance with a mileage of 121 km per charge, it said.
"Customers are looking for more affordable ways to travel as petrol prices heavily dent savings of everyday two-wheeler commuters. Magnus EX, with its long distance per charge, enables users to do multiple trips," said Roy Kurian, chief operating officer of Ampere Electric.
Magnus has been the preferred choice of multiple EV prospects across the country, owing to its large comfortable space and distinctive ride comfort, the company said.
It added that the customer will now also get extra power performance and deliver extraordinary savings.
Magnus EX comes with a detachable lightweight and portable advanced lithium battery for easy charge in any five-Amp socket at home, office or any plug-on-the-wall charge point, according to Ampere Electric.
Ampere, in the statement, claimed that an in-city commuter can drive up to three days in one single charge with new Magnus EX e-scooter, which comes with best-in-class optimum city driving speed up to 53 kilometres per hour (kmph).
The 1,200-watt motor is one of the highest motor capacities in this segment and one can drive the latest scooter in two modes — supersaver eco-mode and peppier power mode, it stated.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...