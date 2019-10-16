Amplifymart is retail distributor of Adani’s solar panels in Telangana

The Adani Group’s solar panel manufacturing arm, Adani Solar, has launched its retail distribution business in Telangana with Amplifymart as official channel partner.

With this channel expansion, Adani Solar has reached 500 towns for solar panels distribution in India.

Having announced retail channel partners in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Adani Solar has been speedily expanding its retail presence across the country.

Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Solar, said in a statement, “We have partnered with Amplifymart in the retail distribution space. On the retail front, Adani Solar will target an aggressive 50 per cent market share.”

Nair said, “Hyderabad has enormous investment opportunities in renewable energy. Amplifymart as the authorised channel partner of Adani Solar will be responsible for all the retail requirements across the State. They will be consigned with an exclusive territory to manage orders of solar panels up to 200 KW and be responsible for overall lead generation, conversion and service. “

Adani Solar- Mundra Solar is the solar PV manufacturing arm of Adani Group and has a vertically integrated business that offers services across the spectrum of photovoltaics manufacturing.