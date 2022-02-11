Amrutanjan net profit flat in Q3

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd remained flat at ₹21 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 - same as the corresponding quarter of last year. Revenue increased by 10 per cent to ₹111 crore (₹100 crore).
Revenue from over the counter products rose to ₹106 crore (₹97 crore) and beverages saw revenue of ₹4 crore (₹2.32 crore).
The company has declared a second interim dividend of ₹1 per share for the financial year 2021-22 on the company’s equity shares.
On the BSE, the company’s shares closed at ₹868, up by 3.47 per cent.
Published on
February 11, 2022
