Amway India ropes in Olympian Mirabai Chanu as brand ambassador

Direct selling company Amway India on Tuesday said it has roped in Olympian Mirabai Chanu as its brand ambassador.

The association with the Olympic medallist is in line with Amway’s focus on consolidating its health and nutrition category, especially targeting women and youth in the country, it added.

The company said that Chanu will spearhead the company's campaigns focused on its foundation range such as Nutrilite Daily, Omega and All Plant Protein amongst others, across platforms.

Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India said, "Our association with Mirabai Chanu is a natural choice. She exemplifies our values of hope, commitment, self-empowerment, healthy living; and her commitment to fitness is unparalleled. This makes her the perfect partner to further amplify our ethos of helping people live better, healthier lives.”

He added that with over 60 per cent direct sellers being women this association is also a tribute to these women entrepreneurs.

Nutrilite is the flagship brand of Amway. It has recently strengthened this portfolio with the launch of products such as Chyawanprash by Nutrilite and Nutrilite Vitamin C Cherry Plus.

The company said Nutrilite currently contributes over 61 per cent to its revenue. "The category is poised for tremendous growth with an increase in contribution to over 65 per cent (CAGR of 10 per cent) by 2024, which includes a significant contribution from the Nutrilite Traditional Herbal segment," Budhraja added.

Ajay Khanna, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India added that the company has begun this association with an annual contract and hopes to further strengthen its connect with young consumers across the country