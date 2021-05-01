Anand Mahindra launches ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ project

Mahindra group has embarked on a project aimed at delivering oxygen cylinders to different parts of the country.

"Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals and homes. We're attempting to bridge this gap with "Oxygen on Wheels" a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics," tweeted Anand Mahindra.

"The rollout plan includes Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur going live with another 50-75 Bolero pickups on the road in the next 48 hours," Mahindra further said.

"We have started in Maharashtra but will expand this through the country, relying on the support of our trusted dealership network & the assistance of local administrations to succeed," he added.