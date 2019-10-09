Anmol, Anshul Ambani join RInfra board as directors

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Redesigned last year, refreshed this year
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
Anmol and Anshul Ambani, sons of Reliance Group Chairman Anil Dhirubhai Ambani, have joined the Board of Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra).
Anmol,who is 27 years old, has a degree in Management from Warwick Business School. He is also an Executive Director at Reliance Capital, a part of the Anil Ambani Group, and has been overseeing the financial services businesses since he joined its Board in August 2016, company officials said.
The 24-year-old Anshul Ambani joined the Reliance Group in January 2019 after completing his undergraduate degree in Business Management from New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has been actively involved in all operations of Reliance Infrastructure, including a special focus on the defence business, working closely with the Group Chairman and with Punit Garg, Executive Director & CEO, company officials said.
The induction of both the younger Ambanis into the Board comes are coming at a time when the Group has publicly said that it has successfully transformed from 15fifteen-plus businesses currently into power distribution, transportation which is highways, metro and airports, engineering and construction and defence.
In its recently held AGM, Anil Ambani had said that the group is on a debt reduction drive. He said that it has repaid over ₹35,000 crore in the 14 months till May 2019 and will be paying another ₹15,000 crore till March 2020 aggregating to around ₹50,000 crore through monetisation and cash flows to lenders.
In June this year, Reliance Infrastructure Delhi Agra (DA) Toll Road to Singapore-based Cube Highways and Infrastructure III with an aim to reduce Reliance Infrastructure’s debt by 25 per cent to less than ₹5,000 crore.
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
The cement industry’s effort to generate fuel from pharma waste has immense potential
An innovative recycling project will cater to Chennai’s industrial hubs, saving precious freshwater for ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
With rise in power consumption, there is scope for growth in volumes traded. But structural issues need to be ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...