Austin Engineering Co.Ltd. - Audited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated ) For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March,2019

Attached approved audited financial results ( Standalone & Consolidated ) for the quarter/year ended 31st March,2019 along with approved auditors report from H R Dewani & Co. C.A. and considered approved and recommended payment of dividend of Rs.0.50 of equity shares of Rs.10 each subject to approval of members at ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

Pdf Link: Austin Engineering Co.Ltd. - Audited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated ) For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March,2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Austin Engineering Company Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor