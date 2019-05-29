Attached approved audited financial results ( Standalone & Consolidated ) for the quarter/year ended 31st March,2019 along with approved auditors report from H R Dewani & Co. C.A. and considered approved and recommended payment of dividend of Rs.0.50 of equity shares of Rs.10 each subject to approval of members at ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

Pdf Link: Austin Engineering Co.Ltd. - Audited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated ) For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March,2019

