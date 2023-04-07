Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has been elected as the new Chairman of Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA), the national industry body for the automotive tyre sector in India. Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO of CEAT Ltd, takes over as Vice-Chairman of ATMA.

Singhania, the new ATMA Chairman, is a graduate from Oxford Brookes University, UK and an alumnus of London Business School. He has held several positions in Planning, Production, Product Development, Quality Control, Stores and Purchase, Finance as well as Sales and Marketing. Being a tech-savvy person, he has played a key role in implementing the latest technologies in the manufacturing process at JK Tyre.

Having joined CEAT in 2005 as Vice-President (Sales and Marketing), Arnab Banerjee has shouldered several responsibilities and has been the Chief Operating Officer at CEAT since 2018.

Set up in 1975, ATMA is amongst the most active national industry bodies in the country representing the ₹75,000 crore ($9.5 billion) automotive tyre industry. Eight large tyre companies comprising a mix of Indian and international tyre majors and representing over 90 per cent of production of tyres in India are members of the Association.

