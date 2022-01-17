Antler India announces inaugural fellowship cohort

Antler India announces 19 student entrepreneurs as a part of its inaugural Antler India Fellowship cohort.

The chosen students are working on eight start-ups including Blood51, Desklamp, Liquibrium NFTPhysicals, Qube, Tezz, TickEth, spanning across sectors such as web3, clean-tech, med-tech, agritech, SaaS and creator economy.

Nandini Vishwanath, Program Director at Antler India said, “These students have shown incredible drive and a bias towards action as they have thought through, validated and started building on ideas on the side, all while juggling academics and the pandemic. During the programme, we have planned fortnightly cycles with sessions tailored to the cohort, alongside hands-on problem solving with the Antler India team.”

Hands-on programme

The selected student entrepreneurs gain access to a hands-on programme, facilitated by domain experts and founders, spanning idea validation, user research, product, engineering and marketing. Mentors include Suchita Salwan (Founder, LBB), Varun Khona (Founder, HeadOut) and Ankit Gupta (Founder, Quizizz) among others.

Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner at Antler India said,“We don’t just want to enable existing founders, but create new founders. We believe it’s the students of today who will build to address some of the toughest problems affecting us in the spaces of climate change, unlocking human potential, energy efficiency, and upcoming spaces such as metaverse, blockchain, and web3 .”

Antler plans to deploy $100-150 million in 100+ Indian start-ups over the next three years . Antler India Fellowship, announced in November 2021, aims to promote entrepreneurship at the university level and as a viable career option. It offers an equity-free grant of $20,000 and mentorship to India’s brightest students to turn their start-up ideas into a business.

The programme is said to have received over 2,400 applications from students across the country, covering over 375 cities and more than 700 colleges. Of all these applications, eight teams were chosen (0.3 per cent acceptance rate) to be a part of the cohort.