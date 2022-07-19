AnyMind Group raises $29.4 million in Series D funding round

AnyMind Group, an end-to-end commerce enablement company, has raised $29.4 million in its Series D funding round.

Funds were raised from new investors, JIC Venture Growth Investments, Japan Post Investment Corporation, Nomura SPARX Investment, and PROTO Ventures Inc. Existing investor Mitsubishi UFJ Capital also took part in the round.

It has also secured a $7.2 million credit facility from Mizuho Bank for future use. The funds will be used to strengthen the company’s advancement in the commerce enablement space and fund future acquisitions, said the company. The total funding to date totals to $91.7 million.

Towards ambition

Kosuke Sogo, CEO and Co-Founder, AnyMind Group said, “We will continue to grow our business at a pace that matches our ambitions, look towards expanding our capabilities through M&A, and strengthen our investment and profit structure for growth, as we continue to become the next-generation infrastructure for commerce in Asia.” The platform is seeing economies across Asia, including our operating markets of ASEAN and India, rapidly regaining growth momentum, he added.

In addition, the funds raised will be used for future acquisitions both in Japan and internationally. To date, AnyMind Group has acquired seven companies from various parts of the region including Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand and India.

The platform’s Series C stock was issued for the acquisition of cross-border marketing company ENGAWA in January 2021.

AnyMind Group was founded in Singapore in 2016, and subsequently expanded into Southeast Asia, East Asia, India and the Middle East. In 2019, the company shifted its headquarters to Tokyo, Japan. At present, AnyMind Group has operations out of 17 offices across 13 markets, with over 1,000 staff from 27 nationalities.