AO Smith launches MiniBot instant water heater

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
AO Smith has announced the launch of MiniBot, a 3-litre instant water heater with a unique design and new technology.
Parag Kulkarni, Managing Director, AO Smith India, in a statement said, “AO Smith is again raising the bar in instant water heater category with this launch and redefining the standards in the instant water heaters category.”
MiniBot comes with the Blue Diamond glass lining for the inner tank and enables superior corrosion resistance compared to conventional glass-lined products. It also protects against premature tank failure caused by the hard and contaminated water commonly found in India and extends the life of water heater. The incoloy heating element is protected by glass coating to prevent scale formation and extend the life of heating element, even in the toughest water conditions.
An 8-bar pressure rating makes it suitable for even high-rise buildings. The special grade titanium alloy steel with 2mm thickness used in the construction of tank ensures superior strength.
MiniBot comes with a 5-year warranty on the inner tank and a 3-year extended warranty on the glass- coated heating element. It comes with two power rating, 3 KW and 4.5 KW to enable superfast heating. It is available at all leading electric, sanitary ware and modern retail outlets.
