Aparna Enterprises brings Italy’s faucet brand Paffoni to India

Aparna Enterprises Limited has announced partnership with Paffoni, a renowned faucet manufacturing brand from Italy, to become the master distributor for the latter’s products in India.

Established in 1953, Paffoni manufactures extensive range of bathroom products. Through this association, Aparna Enterprises will bring Paffoni to India as their master distributor. The products will be marketed under the brand’s retail division Aparna Unispace.

Ashwin Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Enterprises, in a statement said, “Paffoni has created a niche for itself in the European & Asian markets. We are delighted to partner with the brand and offer Indian customers an opportunity to own the state-of-the-art faucet systems. While initially we will be selling Paffoni product through our retail division Aparna Unispace, we plan to spread distribution of these products across India through retail partners.”

“We are currently launching few products under the Paffoni segment and we plan to add more products to this category in 2021,” Satish Bhargav, Chief Executive Officer, Aparna Unispace, said.