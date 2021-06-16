Apna raises $70 m in Series B funding at $570-million valuation

Apna, a professional networking and jobs platform, has raised $70 million in a Series B round led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global, valuing the company at $570 million.

Existing investors, Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed India, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship VC also participated in the round. With this investment Apna has now raised a total of over $90 million.

Apna will use the proceeds to strengthen its presence in existing cities and expand pan-India over the next six months. Additionally, Apna plans to expand to high potential international markets such as South-East Asia and the US in the coming year.

“Over the last month itself Apna has facilitated more than 15 million job interviews and work-related conversations where users have helped each other to start a business, find a gig or learn a new skill. We are still in the early stages of solving the problem and are excited to continue on this journey with the backing of our new partners,” Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO, Apna, said.

Employers are engaging with Apna at a rapid pace to help find high-quality talent with low friction, which is leading to best-in-class customer satisfaction scores. We believe that our investment will enable Apna to continue their steep growth trajectory, scale up their operations, and improve access to opportunities for India’s workforce,” Nikhil Sachdev, Managing Director at Insight Partners, said.

Founded in 2019, Apna.co is a professional networking and jobs platform for the working class. The app is currently live in 14 cities — Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Ranchi, Kolkata, Surat, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.