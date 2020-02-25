Apollo Hospitals’ Amazon Alexa Skill to enable users access 72 hospitals, 3,500 pharmacies

Apollo Hospitals launches Amazon Alexa skill

Apollo Hospitals has launched Amazon Alexa Skill - Ask Apollo that enables its users to access over 5,000 super-specialty and multispecialty doctors spread across 72 Apollo Hospitals throughout the country and its pharmacy network using simple voice commands.

The Ask Apollo skill, developed by MobiSprint Consulting, enables users to choose their preferred Apollo clinics and access over 3,500 pharmacies, covering the largest geographical reach in the country.

Once enabled, the skill would allow users to interact with Apollo Hospitals through voice commands on all Echo range of devices such as Amazon Echo Show, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot as well as Alexa built-in devices. The skill can also be accessed via the Alexa app available on iOS and Android.

Users can simply say, “Alexa, open Apollo, to find me a doctor for consultation, to book an appointment”, among other features. Our Bureau