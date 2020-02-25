Apollo Hospitals’ Amazon Alexa Skill to enable users access 72 hospitals, 3,500 pharmacies

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Apollo Hospitals launches Amazon Alexa skill
Apollo Hospitals has launched Amazon Alexa Skill - Ask Apollo that enables its users to access over 5,000 super-specialty and multispecialty doctors spread across 72 Apollo Hospitals throughout the country and its pharmacy network using simple voice commands.
The Ask Apollo skill, developed by MobiSprint Consulting, enables users to choose their preferred Apollo clinics and access over 3,500 pharmacies, covering the largest geographical reach in the country.
Once enabled, the skill would allow users to interact with Apollo Hospitals through voice commands on all Echo range of devices such as Amazon Echo Show, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot as well as Alexa built-in devices. The skill can also be accessed via the Alexa app available on iOS and Android.
Users can simply say, “Alexa, open Apollo, to find me a doctor for consultation, to book an appointment”, among other features. Our Bureau
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...