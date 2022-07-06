Apollo Hospitals, ConnectedLife join hands for digital health solutions

Apollo Hospitals has forged a collaboration with ConnectedLife, a player in the application of motor state diagnostics, to integrate Apollo’s AICVD tool with ConnectedLife’s digital solutions.

The AICVD tool can predict the risk of cardiovascular disease. This will empower healthcare providers with the tools to predict the risk of cardiac disease in their patients and initiate intervention early enough to make a real difference.

“The rising burden of NCDs led by cardiovascular diseases is a problem that is increasing as our population ages. In addition, premature deaths due to NCDs have a high socio-economic impact with those affected usually being the main income earners. While early diagnosis and intervention can make a positive impact, doctors do not have the tools handy to evaluate the risk of their patients developing heart disease.

“The collaboration with ConnectedLife brings together our experience and expertise in developing predictive AI tools with ConnectedLife’s healthcare solutions to give healthcare providers a comprehensive tool to predict risk and deliver best-in-class clinical results,’‘ Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group told newspersons here on Wednesday.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said: ``The collaboration with ConnectedLife amalgamates AI/ML with user-friendly and reliable risk prediction tools providing insights for early action. The heart risk score for the Indian populace is an example of how preventive healthcare can use technology to accelerate prevention and reduce the disease burden.’‘

The collaboration will further strengthen Apollo’s research for co-development in Clinical AI, which would not only calibrate our existing models but pave the way for better understanding of health risk scores, she added.

Daryl Arnold, Founder & CEO, ConnectedLife said “We are honoured to partner with Apollo Hospitals and integrate their best-in-class Clinical AI tools with our ConnectedLife solutions to further advance the digital transformation taking place within the Indian and broader worldwide health eco-system.’‘

ConnectedLife is a Singapore headquartered health-tech and partners with Fitbit to create compelling wearable-based solutions for wellness, condition management and other health-focused applications.