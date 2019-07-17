Apollo Hospitals' family mulls stake, asset sales to cut debt

Clean fun - Some facts about: Water shortage
The family that controls Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd is looking to sell assets or bring an outside investor into their holding company to pay down debt.
“The aim is to reduce the Apollo shares pledged by the family as collateral to lenders, to 20 per cent of their total holding in the company from about 78 per cent now,” said Suneeta Reddy, Apollos managing director and one of the four daughters of founder Prathap Reddy. The Reddy family owns about 34 per cent of Apollo’s stock.
She added that the idea is to do something that is good for all shareholders of Apollo. If it means reducing our pledge, we are committed to doing that. We will see what the family can do
In February, Apollo saw its share price plummet as a credit crunch across India’s financial sector spurred fears that companies whose controlling shareholders had pledged a large proportion of their holdings could be in danger of bulk selling if those large shareholders defaulted. Subhash Chandras Essel Group and Anil Ambani-controlled firms also faced investor concerns.
Apollo’s stock has recovered since then, gaining more than 10 per cent this year. The Reddy family has sold off its share in a health insurance venture with Munich Re Group that it says will bring its pledged ratio down to between 35 per cent and 40 per cent by September. The family has given itself about a year to get the pledge ratio of its Apollo holding down further to 20 per cent, Suneeta Reddy said.
Among the assets the family could sell are a chain of 13 nursing colleges and two medical colleges it owns. The family has spent Rs 300 crore building the education venture and it is expected to turn profitable next year, Reddy said.
Another fundraising avenue the family is exploring is bringing an investor directly into its holding company, PCR Investments Ltd, which may replace the Rs 550 crore in debt securities lent by private-equity giant KKR & Co that recently matured, she said.
“People are talking to us, Reddy said. She declined to specify what kind of investor they are looking for, other than that it will be someone who has an understanding of health care or wants to get into the business. It will be long term,” she added.
The Reddys are also working to reduce debt at Apollo itself, with proceeds from the insurance sale and a plan to spin off its chain of retail pharmacies expected to bring long-term debt down to Rs 2500 by the end of the year from about Rs 3000 crore currently. Reddy said the company expects to announce another deal to raise cash and pay down the debt further sometime this month, declining to specify details.
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
A solar app with a difference
High-performance synthetic fuels are a possibility, demonstrate US scientists
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
Strong regional presence and focus on the low-risk salaried segment should pay off
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Uttam Sugar Mills jumped 10.5 per cent on Tuesday, surpassing a key resistance at ₹125. This ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...