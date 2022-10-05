Usha Appliances, known for its fans and sewing machines, aims to be a major player in the cooking segment in three years. According to Saurabh Baishakhia, president of Appliances, Usha International, the company is focusing on building a stronger brand with an annual marketing investment of ₹50-60 crore.

“Our fans and sewing machines business is strong. Likewise, we want to be known for our cooking business by becoming a dominant pan-India player,” said Baishakhia. The home appliance industry is valued at around ₹15,000 crores, with the USHA holding a 7-8 per cent market share, Baishakhia stated.

“The plan is to be multi-channel and to be present in most of the PIN codes in the country.” Currently, it is available in around 70 per cent of the PIN codes. Total pin codes in India are about 19,100. Additionally, it also intends to increase its counter shares. “Our target is to increase our store presence from 35,000 to 50,000 stores in the next two years,” said Baishakhia.

As its business expands into more towns, the company says it intends to improve its consumer service by strengthening its service infrastructure. Usha Appliance competes with companies TTK Prestige and Hawkins and aspires to be one of the country’s top three cooking space companies.

Product Innovation

The home appliance major is focused on premiumization, design, and colour. It invests close to ₹8–10 crore annually to build its designs and tools, said Baishakhia. “Multifunctional products such as food processors, OTGs, grinders, and cold press juicers gain traction; upgraded appliances with a higher voltage and better-looking appliances see increased demand,” he added.

Usha manufactures its products through contract manufacturing facilities. Baishakhia said, “Almost all of the products are locally manufactured at the 12 manufacturing units. However, there are some segments and categories where we are still behind in terms of technology or new design developments that are imported.”

While business has been stronger in the northern region, the company intends to have an equal share of business between the north and south. “Currently, the South has nearly 40 per cent of the appliance business. In the industry, we enjoy high double-digit market shares, especially in the North and East, we would like to have a similar kind of market share presence in the South in the next 18-24 months,” Baishakhia explained.