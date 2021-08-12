Aquaconnect listed in Forbes Asia 100 to Watch List

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Chennai-based aquaculture start-up Aquaconnect has been listed in the inaugural Forbes Asia 100 to watch list.
The list features two aquaculture start-ups and other start-ups in 10 categories across 17 countries and territories across the Asia-Pacific region.
Founded in 2017, Aquaconnect is the pioneer of data and tech enabled aqua farming in India. It is a full-stack aquaculture technology venture that works with shrimp and fish aquaculture farmers to improve their farm productivity through AI and satellite remote sensing technology. Aquaconnect aims to promote sustainable aqua farming among the farming communities and works with 35,000+ farmers in various States. The company is working towards creating market linkages, formal finance and insurance accessibility for the Indian aqua farmers.
Rajamanohar Somasundaram, CEO and Founder of Aquaconnect said, “We are one of few Indian ag-tech startups that made it to the prestigious “Forbes Asia 100 to watch” list. India is the second largest global aquaculture player with a market value of about $20 billion. Aquaconnect’s technology innovations are aiming to improve the efficiency of Indian aquaculture value chain by bringing transparency, traceability and predictability across the value chain players. I believe Forbes listing is a great validation of our initiatives in making the Indian seafood industry sustainable and promoting responsible production and consumption”.
“We support the Government of India’s vision to empower the aquaculture sector with a data-driven approach. We have evidently increased the tech adoption among 35,000 Indian aqua farmers and driven sustainable farming practices in every culture operation to improve their productivity and income,” he said.
