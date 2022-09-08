Aragen Life Sciences expands collaboration with MSD

Hyderabad, Sept 8 Aragen Life Sciences, a Contract Research and Development Organization (CRO), has expanded its collaboration with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc) to provide discovery services and solutions supporting MSD’s global R&D efforts.

“We look forward to continuing to work with MSD researchers to advance its pipeline of therapeutic candidates,” said Manni Kantipudi, CEO, Aragen. “At Aragen, our team believes that ‘in every molecule is the possibility for better health’. By treating every project with urgency and focus, we look to discover and develop medicines for our collaborators that make a positive impact on patients.”

Hyderabad-based Aragen currently supports Merck’s small molecule discovery needs at a global level. Now, ``Merck has expanded its partnership with Aragen by adding additional discovery projects that will help progress,’‘ the company said.

This expansion `reiterates’ Aragen’s position as a CRO and its role in advancing client’s science and research programmes, it added.