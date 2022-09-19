Aragen Life Sciences extends collaboration with NeoVac

Aragen Life Sciences Private Limited has entered into an agreement with a UK-based company, NeoVac, for manufacturing a lipid product that will support the development of lipid nanoparticles (LNP) used in developing RNA vaccines for various diseases.

Hyderabad-based Aragen has been working with NeoVac since December 2021 on process research development (PRD) for the lipid product.

For better RNA vaccines

NeoVac is creating a proprietary next-generation LNP to enable better RNA vaccines for various diseases. The LNPs are being developed using cutting-edge technology that makes RNA vaccines more thermostable and accessible with broader capabilities and fewer side effects. “We are delighted to see the extension of our collaboration with NeoVac into manufacturing. Having been associated with the project at the development phase will enable a seamless transition to the manufacturing phase. This collaboration validates Aragen’s capabilities across discovery, development and manufacturing to support our customers in developing products for the betterment of people across the globe.” Ramesh Subramanian, Chief Commercial Officer, Aragen said in a release.

Eran Eilat, NeoVac CEO said: “NeoVac is working on multiple RNA vaccine projects that aim to bring the next generation of this technology. Our partnership with Aragen during the development phase has been fruitful and we are happy to extend the collaboration into the manufacturing phase.’‘