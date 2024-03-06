Aramco Digital, the digital and technology subsidiary of Aramco, and LTIMindtree have signed a shareholders’ agreement to create an IT services company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The prospective company would showcase innovation in action, including disruptive digital services, and transformative industry 4.0 systems integration capabilities. This collaboration is expected to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by creating highly skilled jobs for Saudis in this sector.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, “LTIMindtree is fully aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030. We are committed to delivering new technology-led growth to the region. With Aramco Digital, we will bring our global capabilities and expertise and leverage new technologies to deliver digital transformation suitable for giga projects, the government sector, high growth industries, energy, manufacturing, and the financial services sector.”

Joint venture

The joint venture is being formed under the Aramco Namaat Industrial Investments Program.

Aramco Digital CEO, Tareq Amin said, “We are excited about this collaboration, which will align with Aramco Digital’s solutions offerings, which capitalise on high demand for customised and scalable solutions. The powerful combination of Aramco Digital’s business, coupled with LTIMindtree’s deep engineering capabilities and customer experience solutions, has the potential to unlock tremendous value for the region.”

It reinforces joint efforts to support Vision 2030 and deliver world-class and sustainable value to our customers and employees, while working toward creating local jobs and expertise with a competitive edge, he added.